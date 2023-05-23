Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,266 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.
In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
