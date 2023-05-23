Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,266 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

