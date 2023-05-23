Citigroup Inc. Sells 549 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.02.
NetScout Systems Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.
