Citigroup Inc. Sells 549 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 173.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

