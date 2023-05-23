Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,533 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,880,000 after buying an additional 1,056,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

