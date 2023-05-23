Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,924 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

