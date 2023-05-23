Citigroup Inc. Sells 88,141 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

