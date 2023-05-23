Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,068 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

