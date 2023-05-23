Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,523 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 96.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 583,077 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 730,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 340,810 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 181.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ESAC stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

