Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,429 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

