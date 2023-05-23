Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,570 shares of company stock worth $18,444,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

