Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.