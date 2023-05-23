Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

DIAL opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

