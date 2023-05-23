Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Copart by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 63,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,891,000 after buying an additional 1,088,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Copart by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after buying an additional 896,279 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

