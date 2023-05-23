CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of CTS worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,501.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 318,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

