DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

