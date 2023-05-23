Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dutch Bros worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.71 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

