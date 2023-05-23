EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $180.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

