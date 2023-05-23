Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Enhabit worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHAB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enhabit Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Enhabit stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.