Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $73.08.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

