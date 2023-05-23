ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.44% of ePlus worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ePlus Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

