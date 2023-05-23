Eric Ray Sells 32,525 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

