Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

AQUA opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Further Reading

