FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FB Financial worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,695,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,057.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II purchased 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.