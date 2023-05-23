Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

