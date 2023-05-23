First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

