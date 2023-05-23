Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,028. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $331.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

