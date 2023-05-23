Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 13,322 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

