Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTAC stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

