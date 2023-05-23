Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $564,950,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 340,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 283,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

