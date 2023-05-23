Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Heritage Insurance worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,538.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $174.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.32 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

