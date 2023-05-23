HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $91.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

