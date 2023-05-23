HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in IDEX by 976.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 206,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile



IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

