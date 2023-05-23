HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,893 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

CEMEX Price Performance

About CEMEX

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.