HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,392 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $1,854,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last three months.

