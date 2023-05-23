HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 33,338 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. KBC Group NV increased its position in Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after buying an additional 94,413 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinterest by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,319,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 230,816 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $4,083,099. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.