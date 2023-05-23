HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,626 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Equity Commonwealth

Shares of EQC stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

