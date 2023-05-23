HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

