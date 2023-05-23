HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,412,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,170 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $95,210,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $89,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 707,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.