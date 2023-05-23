HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,693 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of TRTL stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

