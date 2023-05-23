HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $108,554.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,260.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

