HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,174,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $16,839,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $3,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

