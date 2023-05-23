HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $807.90 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

