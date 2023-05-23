HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,519 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.28. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,856 shares of company stock worth $327,432 in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

See Also

