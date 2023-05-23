HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS TRTY opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Cambria Trinity ETF Profile

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

