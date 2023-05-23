HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

BRO opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.