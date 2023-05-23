HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,225,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.78. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -38.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

