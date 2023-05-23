HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

