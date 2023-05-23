HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.