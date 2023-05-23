HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 2,018.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.