HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJAN. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

