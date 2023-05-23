HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

